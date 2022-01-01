Fried rice in Midland

Midland restaurants that serve fried rice

Pi's Chinese Restaurant image

 

Pi's Chinese Restaurant

1815 S Saginaw Rd, Midand

No reviews yet
Takeout
(D) Fried Rice$14.45
More about Pi's Chinese Restaurant
Genji image

 

Genji

2929 S Saginaw Rd, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$4.95
More about Genji
Pi's Asian Express image

 

Pi's Asian Express

5015 Eastman Ave, Midland

Avg 4.4 (2879 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$11.95
More about Pi's Asian Express

