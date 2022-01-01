Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Midland
/
Midland
/
Scallops
Midland restaurants that serve scallops
SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
715 E Main St #120, Midland
Avg 4.6
(1945 reviews)
Scallop Nigiri
$8.00
hotategai
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Genji
2929 S Saginaw Rd, Midland
No reviews yet
Scallop Katsu
$13.50
More about Genji
Browse other tasty dishes in Midland
Chili
Fried Rice
Seaweed Salad
Cheesecake
Nachos
Bulgogi
Turkey Clubs
Cookies
More near Midland to explore
East Lansing
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Fenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Davison
No reviews yet
Lapeer
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Midland
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Cadillac
Avg 3.9
(16 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(526 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(268 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston