Scallops in Midland

Midland restaurants
Toast

Midland restaurants that serve scallops

Maru Sushi & Grill image

SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

715 E Main St #120, Midland

Avg 4.6 (1945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Nigiri$8.00
hotategai
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Genji image

 

Genji

2929 S Saginaw Rd, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Katsu$13.50
More about Genji

