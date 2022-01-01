Mac and cheese in Midland
Midland restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Midland Brewing Company
5011 N. Saginaw Road, Midland
|Kids Mac N' Cheese
|$5.95
Served with chips
Molasses Smokehouse & Bar
201 E. Main St., Midland
|BURNT ENDS MAC & CHEESE
|$21.50
Creamy macaroni & cheese casserole, chopped brisket burnt ends and a generous dusting of our house rub and fresh pico.
|Mac and Cheese
By popular demand; our very cheesy, slightly spicy and definitely creamy macaroni & cheese.