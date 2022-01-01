Go
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen

11501 Busy Street

Popular Items

Crispy Pork Belly$14.00
Variations of Broccoli, Brown Butter
Broccoli-Cheddar Omelet$14.00
Asparagus, Roasted Red Pepper, English Peas, Swiss Cheese
Pork ragout lasagna$26.00
Creme Brulee$9.00
Basil cake$10.00
Anise Cream, Salted Caramel
AOF Pork Schnitzel$28.00
Whipped Potatoes, Endive, Parsley, Confit Tomato, Preserved Lemon, Tart Apple
Sage Pappardelle$24.00
Butternut Squash, Papitas, Ricotta, Brown Butter, Amaretto
Roasted Chicken Breast "Pot Pie"$25.00
Pearl Onion, Peas, Carrots, Celery, Aerated Chicken Gravy
Steak and Eggs Benedict$16.00
Grilled Angus Burger$14.00
Smoked Bacon, Aged Cheddar, Onion Jam, Brioche Bun
Location

North Chesterfield VA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
