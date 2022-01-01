Tacos in Millville
Millville restaurants that serve tacos
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
2 S. Sharp Street, Millville
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Three fried Cajun cod soft tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing.
|BBQ Pork Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft pulled pork tacos topped with Asian slaw, tomatoes and drizzled with cilantro lime aioli.
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Three firecracker shrimp soft tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing.