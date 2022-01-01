Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Millville

Millville restaurants
Millville restaurants that serve tacos

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

2 S. Sharp Street, Millville

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.00
Three fried Cajun cod soft tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing.
BBQ Pork Tacos$13.00
Three soft pulled pork tacos topped with Asian slaw, tomatoes and drizzled with cilantro lime aioli.
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Three firecracker shrimp soft tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
Finish Line Pub image

 

Finish Line Pub

47 Warbird Drive, Millville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Trio$14.00
Beef, Chicken & Al Pastor Tacos, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Salsa
More about Finish Line Pub

