Miyabi Jr Express

SUSHI

1157 stonecrest blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)

Popular Items

Hibachi Steak$13.95
Chicken Bowl$7.80
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp$13.75
Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
Hibachi Shrimp & Hibachi Chicken$11.25
Teriyaki Chicken$8.25
Our famous teriyaki chicken served with fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
2 more Extra Sauces$0.25
Spring Roll$3.25
Hibachi Chicken$8.90
Hibachi Steak & Hibachi Chicken$12.50
Hibachi Chicken Bowl$8.50
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1157 stonecrest blvd

Tega Cay SC

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
