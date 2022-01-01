Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quinoa salad in
Moab
/
Moab
/
Quinoa Salad
Moab restaurants that serve quinoa salad
The Spoke on Center
5 N Main St, Moab
No reviews yet
Citrus Quinoa Salad
$14.00
More about The Spoke on Center
Gloria's Corner Cafe
20 S. Main St., Moab
No reviews yet
QUINOA SALAD (GF, V)
$12.00
Quinoa mix (Quinoa, red onion, green pepper and black beans tossed with olive oil, parsley and lime) on a bed of spinach with tomato, cucumber, sprouts and a parmesan crisp on the side
More about Gloria's Corner Cafe
