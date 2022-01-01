Patty melts in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve patty melts
Chappy's Deli
8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
|Patty Melt
|$7.95
American cheese with grilled
onions and mayo on grilled dark rye. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
|Double Patty Melt
|$10.35
Double beef patty and double American cheese with grilled onions and mayo on grilled dark rye. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chappy's Deli
1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
|Double Patty Melt
|$10.35
Double beef patty and double American cheese with grilled onions and mayo on grilled dark rye. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
|Patty Melt
|$7.95
American cheese with grilled
onions and mayo on grilled dark rye. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.