Salad bowl in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli
8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
|TAKE 2 - Salad & BOWL of Soup
|$10.70
|Small House Salad Bowl
|$26.95
Fresh cut tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
|Large Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl
|$59.95
Grilled mesquite chicken breast, fresh cut tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
More about Chappy's Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chappy's Deli
1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
|Small Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl
|$29.95
Grilled mesquite chicken breast, fresh cut tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
|Small Brazilian Chicken Salad Bowl
|$37.95
Mixed spring greens, peaches, pineapple, blueberries, walnuts, strawberries, coconut, and grilled mesquite chicken breast with our own tropical dressing on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
|Small Chef Salad Bowl
|$29.95
Turkey, ham, bacon with fresh tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on a spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15