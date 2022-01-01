Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Montgomery

Go
Montgomery restaurants
Toast

Montgomery restaurants that serve salad bowl

Item pic

 

Chappy's Deli

8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TAKE 2 - Salad & BOWL of Soup$10.70
Small House Salad Bowl$26.95
Fresh cut tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
Large Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl$59.95
Grilled mesquite chicken breast, fresh cut tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
More about Chappy's Deli
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chappy's Deli

1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl$29.95
Grilled mesquite chicken breast, fresh cut tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
Small Brazilian Chicken Salad Bowl$37.95
Mixed spring greens, peaches, pineapple, blueberries, walnuts, strawberries, coconut, and grilled mesquite chicken breast with our own tropical dressing on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
Small Chef Salad Bowl$29.95
Turkey, ham, bacon with fresh tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on a spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
More about Chappy's Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Montgomery

Pastries

Teriyaki Steaks

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Salad

Red Velvet Cake

Map

More near Montgomery to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston