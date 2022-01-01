Monty's
Neighborhood pub
3140 Packard Road
Location
3140 Packard Road
Ann Arbor MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Salt Springs Brewery
Meals for the Family!
Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine
Dash and Joey’s Gourmet Smoothies and Juices, is Logan County’s healthiest meal alternative. We specialize in smoothies and juices made from the finest and freshest fruits and vegetables.
Fresh Abilities at The Eagles Nest
Come in and enjoy!