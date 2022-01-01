Go
Mortadella Head

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

20 College Avenue • $$

Avg 4 (306 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parm$9.00
chicken cutlet, provolone, tomato sauce, grated romano
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
hand cut mozzarella breaded with homemade breadcrumbs, fried, served with tomato sauce
Small Fries$4.00
La Cosa Nostra$9.00
chicken, proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, basil, EVOO, house vinaigrette, pesto mayo
The Baller$9.00
meatballs, provolone, tomato sauce, grated romano
The Italian$9.00
mortadella, capicola, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, banana peppers, house vinaigrette
Large Fries$7.00
Steak & Cheese$9.00
grilled steak, American cheese
The Greek Salad$12.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, feta, olives, banana peppers, house vinaigrette
Small Boneless Wings$11.00
1 pound boneless wings
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

20 College Avenue

Somerville MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
