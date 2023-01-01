Quesadillas in Mount Vernon
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon
|K/Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.49
A large whole wheat flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese. Served with three pieces of fresh fruit and a gingerbread boy or snickerdoodle cookie.
|Roasted Butternut Squash Quesadilla
|$17.99
Locally grown roasted butternut squash, baby spinach, fire roasted red pepper, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, pepper jack cheese, blue cheese crumbles, served with salsa.