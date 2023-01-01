Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon restaurants
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve quesadillas

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon

121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
K/Cheese Quesadilla$9.49
A large whole wheat flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese. Served with three pieces of fresh fruit and a gingerbread boy or snickerdoodle cookie.
Roasted Butternut Squash Quesadilla$17.99
Locally grown roasted butternut squash, baby spinach, fire roasted red pepper, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, pepper jack cheese, blue cheese crumbles, served with salsa.
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$14.59
Chicken, salsa, cilantro served with chipotle ranch.
More about Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

