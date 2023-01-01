Salmon salad in Mount Vernon
The Skagit Table -
225 S 1st St, Mount Vernon
|Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Wild Sockeye Salmon, Red Bell Pepper, Organic Cucumber, Mixed Greens, Feta, Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon, Olive Oil, Shallot, Honey, Salt, Pepper, Sweet Potato, Raspberries, Mint
Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD
13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$20.99
Grilled wild Coho Salmon, house made spice rub, kale-romaine blend, Caesar dressing on the side, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.