Salmon salad in Mount Vernon

Consumer pic

 

The Skagit Table -

225 S 1st St, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Salad$16.00
Wild Sockeye Salmon, Red Bell Pepper, Organic Cucumber, Mixed Greens, Feta, Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon, Olive Oil, Shallot, Honey, Salt, Pepper, Sweet Potato, Raspberries, Mint
More about The Skagit Table -
Item pic

 

Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Caesar Salad$20.99
Grilled wild Coho Salmon, house made spice rub, kale-romaine blend, Caesar dressing on the side, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
More about Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

