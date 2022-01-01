Mountain View restaurants you'll love

Mountain View restaurants
Toast
  • Mountain View

Mountain View's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Mountain View restaurants

Mi Pueblito IV image

 

Mi Pueblito IV

103 N Peabody Ave # A, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chile Colorado$10.50
Beef, Chicken or mix chunks of fajita mix, cooked with our SPICY Ranchero Sauce, Served with Rice, beans and tortillas.
To Go Lg Cheese Dip$6.99
16 oz Of Cheese Sauce!!!
Served with 2 bags of Fresh Chips, 8 oz Salsa
Arroz Mi Pueblito DINNER$7.50
The house Fav! Bed of Rice, Chicken or Beef Fajita or Mixed, topped with cheese sauce.
Restaurant banner

 

Spah Grill 2

408 Sylamore Ave, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Rusty Cup

106 West Main St., Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
