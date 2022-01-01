Quesadillas in Mountain View
Mountain View restaurants that serve quesadillas
Mi Pueblito lV of Mountain View
103 N Peabody Ave # A, Mountain View
|Quesadilla Rellena Special
|$7.95
A big flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and BEANS your choice of steak or chicken strips fajita style and SHRIMP. Served with mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Kids
|$4.25
a small flour tortilla quesadilla stuffed with BEANS, chopped beef, shredded chicken or anything you want!! served with rice
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$1.99
a Large flour tortilla stuffed with white cheese.
Spah Grill Mountain View
408 Sylamore Ave, Mountain View
|Quesadilla Supreme
|$6.99
(Your choice of Cheese and Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Sausage, Ham or Bacon, served with salad)
|Cheese Quesadilla Kids
|$3.50