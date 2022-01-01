Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Mountain View

Mountain View restaurants
Mountain View restaurants that serve quesadillas

Mi Pueblito lV of Mountain View

103 N Peabody Ave # A, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla Rellena Special$7.95
A big flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and BEANS your choice of steak or chicken strips fajita style and SHRIMP. Served with mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Kids$4.25
a small flour tortilla quesadilla stuffed with BEANS, chopped beef, shredded chicken or anything you want!! served with rice
Cheese Quesadilla$1.99
a Large flour tortilla stuffed with white cheese.
More about Mi Pueblito lV of Mountain View
Spah Grill Mountain View

408 Sylamore Ave, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Supreme$6.99
(Your choice of Cheese and Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Sausage, Ham or Bacon, served with salad)
Cheese Quesadilla Kids$3.50
More about Spah Grill Mountain View
The Rusty Cup Cafe

106 West Main St., Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.85
Roasted Chicken and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla grilled to perfection! Served with sour cream and our house made salsa!
More about The Rusty Cup Cafe

