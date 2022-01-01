Go
Moutons Southern Bistro

Mouton's original location is in Leander, Texas, and started out as a trading post before hosting a wide variety of cafes and restaurants. The Mouton Family took the reigns from a previous owner in January of 2012. Three months later, they relaunched as Mouton's Southern Bistro, introducing a mix of local favorites, as well as brand new lunch and dinner menus.

309 US HWY 183

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Chicken$13.99
The same deliciousness as our Chicken Fried Steak, only chicken!
Boudin Balls$11.99
Mouton's Signature Dish! Our homemade boudin battered and fried golden brown
Lakeline Taco$5.99
Egg, sausage, jalapeño, red onion, hash browns, and cheddar cheese.
Crawfish Monica$18.99
Pasta shells, Crawfish, Shrimp, tomatoes, garlic and red onions tossed in homemade Cajun Alfredo.
Al's Chicken$13.99
Cajun marinated grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic reduction, served with green beans and dirty rice.
Cajun Colette$16.99
Penne rigate, sun dried tomatoes, bacon, red onions, and garlic tossed in homemade Cajun Alfredo.
Location

Leander TX

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
