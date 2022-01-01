Go
Munch Box

Come in and enjoy!
Serving Breakfast And Lunch All Day

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304

Popular Items

The Ultimate$8.99
Choice of bread, fresh eggs, meat and hash brown inside
BYO SramBowl$8.99
Build your own breakfast scram bowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, and veggies
Tijuana Hot$8.99
Choice of bread, fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and choice of meat.
Munch Box Breakfast$13.49
French toast or pancakes, eggs, choice of meat and choice of side
Meat Lovers burrito$9.99
tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, has brown , cheddar cheese
Utensils requested
Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese
Cheddar Bagel
The Egg & Cheese$7.49
Choice of bread, fresh eggs and melted cheese.
Location

las vegas NV

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

