Tacos in Muncie

Muncie restaurants
Muncie restaurants that serve tacos

1925 PubHouse - Muncie

625 S High St, Muncie

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$13.75
Our Classic Firecracker Shrimp Taco-fied! Crispy Shrimp Topped with Firecracker Slaw, and a Sriracha Drizzle.
Grilled Mahi Tacos$14.00
Two Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos, House Pico de Gallo, Romaine, and Avocado Lime Creama, Garnished with Fresh Cilantro.
Kevin's Famous Fish Tacos$12.75
A 1925 PubHouse Favorite! 2 Hand Battered Cod Tacos, Chipotle and Cilantro Slaw, w/ Lime Wedge.
Casa Del Sol

206 S Walnut St, Muncie

FAJITA TACO SALAD$10.00
Crispy flour tortilla with grilled chicken or steak sauteed with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
CARNITAS TACOS DINNER$10.00
Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.
