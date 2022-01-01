Tacos in Muncie
Muncie restaurants that serve tacos
1925 PubHouse - Muncie
625 S High St, Muncie
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
|$13.75
Our Classic Firecracker Shrimp Taco-fied! Crispy Shrimp Topped with Firecracker Slaw, and a Sriracha Drizzle.
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$14.00
Two Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos, House Pico de Gallo, Romaine, and Avocado Lime Creama, Garnished with Fresh Cilantro.
|Kevin's Famous Fish Tacos
|$12.75
A 1925 PubHouse Favorite! 2 Hand Battered Cod Tacos, Chipotle and Cilantro Slaw, w/ Lime Wedge.
Casa Del Sol
206 S Walnut St, Muncie
|FAJITA TACO SALAD
|$10.00
Crispy flour tortilla with grilled chicken or steak sauteed with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
|CARNITAS TACOS DINNER
|$10.00
Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.