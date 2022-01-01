Scallops in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve scallops
Nakato Wisteria
10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach
|Filet Mignon and Scallops
|$42.90
|Shrimp and Scallop
|$34.10
Shrimp and Scallop served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
|Side Scallops
|$10.17
Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach
3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|D Seared Scallop Salad
|$19.00
Seared scallops, mandarin oranges, craisins, and crumbled goat cheese served over greens with choice of dressing
|L Seared Scallop Salad
|$18.00
Seared scallops, mandarin oranges, craisins, and crumbled goat cheese served over greens with choice of dressing
|D Sea Scallops
|$36.00
Sweet NC sea scallops served broiled or fried