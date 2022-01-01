Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach restaurants
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve scallops

Nakato Wisteria image

 

Nakato Wisteria

10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Filet Mignon and Scallops$42.90
Shrimp and Scallop$34.10
Shrimp and Scallop served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
Side Scallops$10.17
More about Nakato Wisteria
Item pic

 

Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach

3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
D Seared Scallop Salad$19.00
Seared scallops, mandarin oranges, craisins, and crumbled goat cheese served over greens with choice of dressing
L Seared Scallop Salad$18.00
Seared scallops, mandarin oranges, craisins, and crumbled goat cheese served over greens with choice of dressing
D Sea Scallops$36.00
Sweet NC sea scallops served broiled or fried
More about Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach
Banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Carolina Seafood & Steak

9911 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.7 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
APP SEARED SCALLOPS$18.00
More about Carolina Seafood & Steak

