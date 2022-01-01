Teriyaki chicken in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
More about Nakato Wisteria
Nakato Wisteria
10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$13.59
Teriyaki or Hibachi Chicken over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
|Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$7.59
Kid's portion of chicken served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
|Side Teriyaki Chicken
|$7.59
More about Hachiya Express
Hachiya Express
2735 Beaver Run Blvd, Surfside Beach
|Teriyaki chicken salad
|$8.50
House salad w/ teriyaki chicken on the side
|Filet mignon + Teriyaki chicken
|$17.95
FM + mushroom, Cook w/ teriyaki chicken, zucchini + onion, fried rice
|Steak + Teriyaki chicken
|$16.75
Ribeye + mushroom, Cook w/ teriyaki chicken, zucchini + onion, fried rice