Naanwise Indian Cuisine

Great Indian Cuisine.
Halal restaurant.

2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala$17.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken Breast cooked in tandoor and served in moderately spiced cream sauce.
Channa Masala$15.00
[Vegan][Gluten free]Garbanzo beans cooked with tomatoes in a light gravy with spices.
Vegetable Somasa$7.00
[Vegan] Light Pastry filled with unique mixture of peas and potatoes
Mango Lassi$5.00
Fresh churned yogurt drink with mangoes.
Garlic Naan$4.00
Leavened bread lightly topped with fresh crushed garlic and butter
Chicken Makhani$17.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken marinated in yogurt, vinegar and spices, cooked in tomato creamy sauce.
Paneer Tikka Masala$15.00
[Gluten free] Cubes of homemade cheese cooked in onion, ginger, spices and creamy sauce.
Naan$4.00
leavened bread with butter
Saag Paneer$15.00
[Gluten free]Sauce of spinach, mustard green and compound spices cooked with homemade cheese.
Coconut Chicken Curry$17.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
