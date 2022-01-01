Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Naples

Go
Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve fried pickles

South Street Bar and Grill image

 

South Street Bar and Grill

1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$10.00
Breaded Sliced Pickles
More about South Street Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

IL Primo Pizza & Wings

2464 Vanderbilt Beach Dr, Naples

Avg 3.7 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Pickle Fries (8 OZ)$7.99
More about IL Primo Pizza & Wings
Item pic

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

IL Primo Pizza & Wings

5248 Golden Gate Pky, Naples

Avg 3 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Pickle Fries (8 OZ)$7.99
More about IL Primo Pizza & Wings
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi-Mahi Sandwich | lettuce | tomato | pickled celery | classic tartar | classic house fries$22.00
More about Sea Salt
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

IL Primo Pizza & Wings

15275 Collier Blvd, Naples

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Pickle Fries (8 OZ)$7.99
More about IL Primo Pizza & Wings
Oak & Stone - Naples image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Naples

2270 Logan Blvd, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$9.00
FRIED PICKLES$9.00
More about Oak & Stone - Naples

Browse other tasty dishes in Naples

Cake

Paninis

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Goat Cheese Salad

Bruschetta

Lobsters

Turkey Reuben

Clams

Map

More near Naples to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Immokalee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston