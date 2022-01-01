Tomato salad in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve tomato salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
944 7th Ave. North
944 7th Ave N, Naples
|Heirloom Tomato and Burrata Salad
|$14.95
marinated organic heirloom tomato, black truffle infused burrata, fresh basil, organic greens, agave-balsamic dressing
Grappino
90 9th St. N, Naples
|Caprese Salad- vine ripe tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, evoo
|$19.00
Sea Salt
1186 3rd Street South, Naples
|Blackened Tuna Bowl | red cabbage | baby romaine | sundried tomato | cashews | cucumber seaweed salad | soy-mustard dressing
|$24.00
|New Vision Caesar Salad | wrapped romaine | parmesan | tomato caviar
|$17.00