Tomato salad in Naples

Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve tomato salad

Lake Park Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

944 7th Ave. North

944 7th Ave N, Naples

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Heirloom Tomato and Burrata Salad$14.95
marinated organic heirloom tomato, black truffle infused burrata, fresh basil, organic greens, agave-balsamic dressing
More about 944 7th Ave. North
Grappino image

 

Grappino

90 9th St. N, Naples

Avg 4.5 (1618 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad- vine ripe tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, evoo$19.00
More about Grappino
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Tuna Bowl | red cabbage | baby romaine | sundried tomato | cashews | cucumber seaweed salad | soy-mustard dressing$24.00
New Vision Caesar Salad | wrapped romaine | parmesan | tomato caviar$17.00
More about Sea Salt
To spiti image

 

To spiti

5955 Pine Ridge Road, Vineyards

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Greek salad(tomatoes,cucumbers,red onion,feta,pepper kalamata olives) Large$10.45
Greek salad(tomatoes,cucumbers,red onion,feta,pepper kalamata olives) Small$5.99
More about To spiti

