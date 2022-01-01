Curry in Newport
Newport restaurants that serve curry
More about Local Ocean Seafoods
Local Ocean Seafoods
213 Southeast Bay Boulevard, Newport
|Thai Curry Mussels++
|$18.00
Mussels, coconut milk, green curry, rice noodles, sesame chili sauce, cilantro (Spicy - mild)
++Some ingredients are prepared in an area with gluten. Okay for gluten sensitive, avoid if you are celiac.
More about Clearwater Restaurant
Clearwater Restaurant
325 Bay Blvd, Newport
|Coconut Curry Seafood Stew
|$29.00
Halibut, cod, salmon, shrimp, clams, scallops, green beans, tomato, cream, coconut milk, rice pilaf
|Chinook Curry Salmon
|$32.00
Curry sauce, mango papaya salsa, bok choy, chinook salmon, crispy sticky rice