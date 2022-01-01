Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Newport

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast

Newport restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Local Ocean Seafoods

213 Southeast Bay Boulevard, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Curry Mussels++$18.00
Mussels, coconut milk, green curry, rice noodles, sesame chili sauce, cilantro (Spicy - mild)
++Some ingredients are prepared in an area with gluten. Okay for gluten sensitive, avoid if you are celiac.
More about Local Ocean Seafoods
Item pic

 

Clearwater Restaurant

325 Bay Blvd, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Curry Seafood Stew$29.00
Halibut, cod, salmon, shrimp, clams, scallops, green beans, tomato, cream, coconut milk, rice pilaf
Chinook Curry Salmon$32.00
Curry sauce, mango papaya salsa, bok choy, chinook salmon, crispy sticky rice
More about Clearwater Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport

Bread Pudding

Caesar Salad

Salmon Salad

Pudding

Ceviche

Tacos

Stew

Cake

Map

More near Newport to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston