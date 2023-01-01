Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Nicholasville

Nicholasville restaurants
Nicholasville restaurants that serve tacos

Mi Pequena Hacienda- Brannon Crossing - 110 Cynthia Dr

110 Cynthia Dr, Nicholasville

Tacos De Barbacoa$14.49
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded Certified Angus Beef® and Monterey Jack cheese, then grilled. Served with hot salsa, cilantro, onion and your choice of rice or beans.
Tacos Carne Asada$14.49
Specially marinated char-broiled steak or chicken strips served on steaming soft wheat, flour or corn tortillas with Mexican rice, onions, cilantro and a side of our signature habanero salsa.
Tacos Al Pastor$13.99
Citrus seasoned pork with grilled onions and pineapple. Served with rice or refried beans and a side of onions and green salsa.
Luna's Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe

109 Springdale Dr Unit 4, Nicholasville

Veggie Breakfast Tacos$11.00
