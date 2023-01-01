Tacos in Nicholasville
Nicholasville restaurants that serve tacos
Mi Pequena Hacienda- Brannon Crossing - 110 Cynthia Dr
110 Cynthia Dr, Nicholasville
Tacos De Barbacoa
$14.49
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded Certified Angus Beef® and Monterey Jack cheese, then grilled. Served with hot salsa, cilantro, onion and your choice of rice or beans.
Tacos Carne Asada
$14.49
Specially marinated char-broiled steak or chicken strips served on steaming soft wheat, flour or corn tortillas with Mexican rice, onions, cilantro and a side of our signature habanero salsa.
Tacos Al Pastor
$13.99
Citrus seasoned pork with grilled onions and pineapple. Served with rice or refried beans and a side of onions and green salsa.