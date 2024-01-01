Quesadillas in Nicholasville
Nicholasville restaurants that serve quesadillas
Mi Pequeña Hacienda -Brannon Crossing
110 Cynthia Dr, Nicholasville
|Quesadilla Veggie
|$13.49
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.99
10 inch tortilla filled with cheese and grilled to perfection.
|Shred Chicken Quesadilla Tinga
|$12.49
Our special recipe, seasoned shredded chicken is slow-cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, stuffed into a big 10 inch tortilla with cheese.
The Barn at High Point - 1215 High Point Drive
1215 High Point Drive, Nicholasville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken Quessadilla on white flour tortilla with shredded cheddar cheese and pico de gallo, comes with side of sour cream and jalapenos