Quesadillas in Nicholasville

Nicholasville restaurants
Nicholasville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Mi Pequeña Hacienda -Brannon Crossing

110 Cynthia Dr, Nicholasville

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla Veggie$13.49
Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
10 inch tortilla filled with cheese and grilled to perfection.
Shred Chicken Quesadilla Tinga$12.49
Our special recipe, seasoned shredded chicken is slow-cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, stuffed into a big 10 inch tortilla with cheese.
The Barn at High Point - 1215 High Point Drive

1215 High Point Drive, Nicholasville

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled Chicken Quessadilla on white flour tortilla with shredded cheddar cheese and pico de gallo, comes with side of sour cream and jalapenos
