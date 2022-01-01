Go
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos

Homemade, fresh, local ingredients and passion for traditional Mexican savor.
Whether you choose to order take-out, our delivery services, or dine-in, your taste buds will transport you to México.

49 E Main st

Popular Items

Burrito in a Bowl$12.50
Your choice of tortilla, steak, beans, and rice, with cheese, fresh salsa, guacamole, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choose the size between supreme, regular or small.
Taco Americano$4.50
Corn tortilla, Flour tortilla, or Crispy shell, your choice of protein topped with lettuce, fresh salsa, sour cream, and cheese. Salsas of your choice.
Mama Nina's Salad$13.75
Choice of Protein, a combination of green leaf lettuce and red cabbage, with cucumber, bell peppers, roasted corn, cherry tomato, and roasted pumpkin seeds, tossed in a lime vinaigrette and topped with avocado and cheese.
Taco Plate$12.90
2 Tacos with your choice of corn, flour, or crispy shell tortilla filled with your choice of Protein and topped with cilantro and onions, served with your choice of rice and beans. Complementary salsas on the side.
House-made Chips$1.95
Fresh corn tortilla cut daily and slow fried.
Street Taco$3.95
Corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, with your choice of protein topped with chopped cilantro and onions.
Guacamole and Chips$6.95
Fresh smashed avocados with onions, cilantro, lime juice, and house-made corn chips.
Burrito$10.95
Your choice of Protein, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Fresh salsa, Guacamole, and Sour Cream wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Choose the size between supreme, regular or small. Regular Burrito does not come with Guacamole or Sour Cream.
Location

Los Gatos CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

