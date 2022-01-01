Go
Toast

Norah

Norah

SANDWICHES

8279 Santa Monica Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1105 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

8279 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:02 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:02 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:02 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:02 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:02 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hugo's

No reviews yet

Delicious stealthy healthy omni-, carni-, vegan & vegetarian cuisine. Sustainable/organic/flexitarian Los Angeles restaurants.

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pura Vita Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Our artisan dough is made in-house using a traditional Neapolitan technique, fermented and proofed for 48 hours. We use exclusively non-GMO flours and organic DOP San Marzano tomatoes imported from Naples, Italy. All of our produce is local and organic.

Pura Vita

No reviews yet

Pura Vita is the first 100% plant-based Italian restaurant and wine bar in the USA! At Pura Vita we have created a unique dining experience that has the ambiance of a New York City wine bar with a traditional menu reflecting the best of Southern Italy. We pride ourselves on using the best organic, sustainable, clean, plant-based ingredients. Additionally, we have many organic gluten-free options for both pasta and bread, in an effort to make sure all of our guests can enjoy our dishes.
Pura Vita welcomes everyone to come and enjoy our incredible plant-based Italian dishes, biodynamic wines and pleasurable ambiance.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston