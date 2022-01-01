Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Normal

Go
Normal restaurants
Toast

Normal restaurants that serve hot chocolate

The Original Pancake House Normal image

 

The Original Pancake House Normal

115 Veterans Parkway, Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.75
Served with whipped cream.
More about The Original Pancake House Normal
Fort Jesse Cafe image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Fort Jesse Cafe

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal

Avg 4.8 (3442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FJC Hot Chocolate$3.69
More about Fort Jesse Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Normal

Gumbo

Cornbread

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Hash Browns

Turkey Clubs

Banana Cream Pies

Cake

Map

More near Normal to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Champaign

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (843 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston