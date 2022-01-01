Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in North Conway

North Conway restaurants
North Conway restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro image

 

Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro

45 seavey st, North Conway

Avg 4.7 (2823 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$12.00
More about Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire by Wicked Fresh

2 common court unit a28, North Conway

Avg 4.5 (413 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Kids size portion of chicken tenders with your choice of fries or veggies (carrots & celery) as well as choice of drink.
More about Fire by Wicked Fresh
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse image

SANDWICHES

The Metropolitan Coffeehouse

2680 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tender Meal$7.50
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce served with Sweet Potato Tots, an apple, and a bottle of Juice.
More about The Metropolitan Coffeehouse

