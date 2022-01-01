Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Northeast Harbor

Go
Northeast Harbor restaurants
Toast

Northeast Harbor restaurants that serve meatball subs

Milk & Honey image

 

Milk & Honey

3 Old Firehouse Lane, Northeast Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey meatball sub$11.00
with house ricotta, red sauce, green sauce, provolone on baguette
More about Milk & Honey
Consumer pic

 

The Nor'Easter Pound & Market

10 Huntington Rd, Northeast Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MEATBALL PARM SUB$15.00
More about The Nor'Easter Pound & Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast Harbor

Quiche

Cake

Pies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Northeast Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (573 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (923 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston