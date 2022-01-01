Meatball subs in Northeast Harbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Northeast Harbor restaurants that serve meatball subs
Milk & Honey
3 Old Firehouse Lane, Northeast Harbor
No reviews yet
Turkey meatball sub
$11.00
with house ricotta, red sauce, green sauce, provolone on baguette
More about Milk & Honey
The Nor'Easter Pound & Market
10 Huntington Rd, Northeast Harbor
No reviews yet
MEATBALL PARM SUB
$15.00
More about The Nor'Easter Pound & Market
