Chicken wraps in Oak Creek
Oak Creek restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SANDWICHES
Valentine Cafe Oak Creek
7981 S 6th Street, Oak Creek
|Curry Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.50
Curry seasoned chicken salad, mixed greens, spinach wrap.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS
Jim Dandy's
8900 S 27th St, Oak Creek
|Whiskey River BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Sliced chicken breast, Whiskey River BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a spinach tortilla.