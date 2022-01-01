Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Oak Creek

Oak Creek restaurants
Oak Creek restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Valentine Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Valentine Cafe Oak Creek

7981 S 6th Street, Oak Creek

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad Wrap$9.50
Curry seasoned chicken salad, mixed greens, spinach wrap.
More about Valentine Cafe Oak Creek
Jim Dandy's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

Jim Dandy's

8900 S 27th St, Oak Creek

Avg 3.1 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whiskey River BBQ Chicken Wrap$10.99
Sliced chicken breast, Whiskey River BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a spinach tortilla.
More about Jim Dandy's

