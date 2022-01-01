French toast in Lower Hills
Lower Hills restaurants that serve french toast
More about Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt
Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|One Piece French Toast w/Fruit
|$5.00
|French Toast
|$13.00
hand-cut sourdough, fruit of the day, powdered sugar, and maple syrup.
|Savory French Toast
|$14.00
rye bread dipped in porcini batter, two eggs (poached or scrambled), wild mushrooms, parmesan, arugula, and herb oil.
More about Grand Lake Kitchen - Dimond District
Grand Lake Kitchen - Dimond District
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|French Toast
|$14.00
3 pieces hand-cut sourdough, fruit of the day, powdered sugar and maple syrup
|One Piece French Toast
|$5.00
hand-cut sourdough, fruit of the day, powdered sugar and maple syrup
|Savory French Toast
|$15.00
rye bread dipped in porcini batter, two eggs (poached or scrambled), wild mushrooms, parmesan, arugula, and herb oil