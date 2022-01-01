French toast in Lower Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lower Hills restaurants
Toast

Lower Hills restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
One Piece French Toast w/Fruit$5.00
French Toast$13.00
hand-cut sourdough, fruit of the day, powdered sugar, and maple syrup.
Savory French Toast$14.00
rye bread dipped in porcini batter, two eggs (poached or scrambled), wild mushrooms, parmesan, arugula, and herb oil.
More about Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen - Dimond District

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$14.00
3 pieces hand-cut sourdough, fruit of the day, powdered sugar and maple syrup
One Piece French Toast$5.00
hand-cut sourdough, fruit of the day, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Savory French Toast$15.00
rye bread dipped in porcini batter, two eggs (poached or scrambled), wild mushrooms, parmesan, arugula, and herb oil
More about Grand Lake Kitchen - Dimond District
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Shakewell

3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3371 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French toast$16.00
levain, local blueberries & strawberries, buttermilk syrup
More about Shakewell

