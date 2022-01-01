Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Ocala

Ocala restaurants
Ocala restaurants that serve fudge

Milano Italian Grille

5400 Southwest College Road Suite 104, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Fudge Cake$7.99
Seven layer chocolate cake with a fudge frosting and whipped cream
More about Milano Italian Grille
Gator's Dockside - Ocala

3920 SW 42nd Street, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE$5.99
Made with the purest ingredients such as pure natural vanilla, cocoa, and chocolate chips. Topped with vanilla ice cream, garnished with chocolate and caramel sauce. Chocolate lovers beware.
More about Gator's Dockside - Ocala

