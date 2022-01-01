Go
Ocean5 & Table 47

Come in and enjoy!

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Cauliflower$10.00
fried cauliflower, pickled sultanas, green harissa, toasted almonds
Full Cobb Salad$16.00
romaine lettuce, diced apple, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, grilled chicken breast,
grape tomatoes
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$12.00
house BBQ Sauce
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.00
breaded chicken breast, ranch dressing, choice of fruit cup, fries, or carrots
**Not Avail. Gluten Free at this time**
Tahoma Burger$17.00
Country Natural beef, bacon, WA apple, garlic aioli, Beecher's flagship, brioche
3-Alarm Fire Burger$18.00
Mama Lil's peppers, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli
T47 Classic Burger$16.00
Country Natural beef, tomatoes, pickles, greens, burger sauce, brioche
Mushroom Swiss Burger$18.00
beef patty, mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese
Fish and Chips$18.00
Cheese Flatbread$10.00
fresh certified sustainable dough, house marinara, mozzarella cheese
Location

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW

Gig Harbor WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
