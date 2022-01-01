Gig Harbor bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Gig Harbor
More about Ocean5 & Table 47
Ocean5 & Table 47
5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|T47 Classic Burger
|$16.00
Country Natural beef, tomatoes, pickles, greens, burger sauce, brioche
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
breaded chicken breast, ranch dressing, choice of fruit cup, fries, or carrots
**Not Avail. Gluten Free at this time**
|3-Alarm Fire Burger
|$18.00
Mama Lil's peppers, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli
More about Brix 25°
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Brix 25°
3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|CALAMARI & SCALLOP CONFIT
|$13.00
olive oil poached scallops & calamari with castelvetrano olives, garlic, pomodoraccio tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, celery, fresh herbs, served with whole grain mustard and grilled crostini
|BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD
|$11.25
frisée, bleu cheese crumbles,
huckleberry vinaigrette, toasted pine nuts
|WILTED ARUGULA SALAD
|$11.00
sautéed bacon, golden raisins & shallots over wild arugula tossed with a hazelnut vinaigrette, pumpkin seed pesto
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
|KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH
|$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
|DELUXE BURGER
|$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Mexican Chopped Salad
|$17.49
Fire-grilled chicken, romaine, jack cheese, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomato, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle ranch
|Mexican Grilled Corn
|$9.99
Mexican street corn, grilled with cotija cheese, crema, chile spice, cilantro
|Fiesta Queso Dip
|$9.49
Tex-Mex cheese dip with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro
More about Morso Bistro & Wine Market
Morso Bistro & Wine Market
9014 Peacock Hill Ave, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Orecchiette
|$19.00
italian sausage, cured tomatoes, kale, roasted garlic, white wine & lemon sauce yes
|Beet Salad
|$9.00
roasted beets, goat cheese, washington apple, cinnamon pecans, arugula, romaine
|Smash Burger
|$17.00
seared patty, smoked paprika remoulade, daily's bacon, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, potato bun, kettle chips