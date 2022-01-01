Gig Harbor bars & lounges you'll love

Ocean5 & Table 47 image

 

Ocean5 & Table 47

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
T47 Classic Burger$16.00
Country Natural beef, tomatoes, pickles, greens, burger sauce, brioche
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.00
breaded chicken breast, ranch dressing, choice of fruit cup, fries, or carrots
**Not Avail. Gluten Free at this time**
3-Alarm Fire Burger$18.00
Mama Lil's peppers, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli
More about Ocean5 & Table 47
Brix 25° image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brix 25°

3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.7 (2089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CALAMARI & SCALLOP CONFIT$13.00
olive oil poached scallops & calamari with castelvetrano olives, garlic, pomodoraccio tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, celery, fresh herbs, served with whole grain mustard and grilled crostini
BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD$11.25
frisée, bleu cheese crumbles,
huckleberry vinaigrette, toasted pine nuts
WILTED ARUGULA SALAD$11.00
sautéed bacon, golden raisins & shallots over wild arugula tossed with a hazelnut vinaigrette, pumpkin seed pesto
More about Brix 25°
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
DELUXE BURGER$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
More about Hops n Drops
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

 

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mexican Chopped Salad$17.49
Fire-grilled chicken, romaine, jack cheese, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomato, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle ranch
Mexican Grilled Corn$9.99
Mexican street corn, grilled with cotija cheese, crema, chile spice, cilantro
Fiesta Queso Dip$9.49
Tex-Mex cheese dip with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Morso Bistro & Wine Market image

 

Morso Bistro & Wine Market

9014 Peacock Hill Ave, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orecchiette$19.00
italian sausage, cured tomatoes, kale, roasted garlic, white wine & lemon sauce yes
Beet Salad$9.00
roasted beets, goat cheese, washington apple, cinnamon pecans, arugula, romaine
Smash Burger$17.00
seared patty, smoked paprika remoulade, daily's bacon, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, potato bun, kettle chips
More about Morso Bistro & Wine Market

