French toast in Gig Harbor

Go
Gig Harbor restaurants
Toast

Gig Harbor restaurants that serve french toast

NetShed No.9 image

 

NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive

3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$6.50
AKA: Syrup bread. Sometimes known as just a vessel to get more sticky goodness - this plate has three pieces, stacked like little logs. Served with whipped cream and maple syrup if you are a fan of the syrup bread.
Triple Berry French Toast$13.50
French baguette slices soaked in a rich and creamy vanilla custard. Macerated berries, fresh from the field. Perfectly airy whipped ricotta. These are the parts that make the magic. Then we griddle the baguette, drizzle it with maple syrup, scoop on the berries and top it with the creamy ricotta for French Toast perfection.
More about NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops - Gig Harbor

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRENCH TOAST & MEAT$9.95
More about Hops n Drops - Gig Harbor

Map

Map

