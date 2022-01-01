French toast in Gig Harbor
More about NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive
NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive
3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor
|French Toast
|$6.50
AKA: Syrup bread. Sometimes known as just a vessel to get more sticky goodness - this plate has three pieces, stacked like little logs. Served with whipped cream and maple syrup if you are a fan of the syrup bread.
|Triple Berry French Toast
|$13.50
French baguette slices soaked in a rich and creamy vanilla custard. Macerated berries, fresh from the field. Perfectly airy whipped ricotta. These are the parts that make the magic. Then we griddle the baguette, drizzle it with maple syrup, scoop on the berries and top it with the creamy ricotta for French Toast perfection.