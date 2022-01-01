Carne asada in Gig Harbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Gig Harbor

4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Molcajete$20.99
Authenic mexican spicy stew made with carne asada combined with poblano peppers, onions, chorizo, green onions and cheese served sizzling in a traditional lava rock molcajete with tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream
Carne Asada Adobada$19.99
Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas
Carne Asada$19.99
Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas
Devoted Kiss Cafe - 8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste. #203

8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste. #203, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Breakfast Tacos$13.95
Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, carne asada, chipotle mayo and avocado crema topped with fresh pico.
