Carne asada in Gig Harbor

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Gig Harbor
4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Carne Asada Molcajete
|$20.99
Authenic mexican spicy stew made with carne asada combined with poblano peppers, onions, chorizo, green onions and cheese served sizzling in a traditional lava rock molcajete with tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream
|Carne Asada Adobada
|$19.99
Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas
|Carne Asada
|$19.99
Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas
Devoted Kiss Cafe - 8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste. #203
8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste. #203, Gig Harbor
|Carne Asada Breakfast Tacos
|$13.95
Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, carne asada, chipotle mayo and avocado crema topped with fresh pico.