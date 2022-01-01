Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Gig Harbor

Gig Harbor restaurants
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve paninis

Ocean5 & Table 47 image

 

Ocean5 & Table 47

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Caprese Panini$15.00
herb roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, mozzarella, balsamic & shallot jam
NetShed No.9 image

 

NetShed No.9

3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor

Rubenesque Panini$12.75
This one is plump in a pleasing way. Mounds of thinly sliced, custom cured pastrami, beecher’s cheese curds, pickles, crystal mayo, marinated tomatoes on a delicious rye. And then we let the melting magic begin as we press the mound into a luscious sandwich. Served with a chop green salad or chips or o’brien potatoes.
Pizzeria Fondi image

 

Pizzeria Fondi

4621 Point Fosdick DR NW Building 10, Gig Harbor

Kids Panini$7.00
Giardino Panini$12.00
Pesto, Fresh-House Made Mozzarella, Sun-dried Tomato, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction, Vinaigrette
Meatball Panini$13.00
