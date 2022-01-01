Officina [oh · fee · she · nah], or “workshop,” is an Italian-inspired culinary collective from Chef Nicholas Stefanelli.

Officina seeks to bring the very best of Italian gastronomy to Washington, D.C.

We look forward to welcoming guests to each of our three, distinct locations – District Wharf, Georgetown, and Downtown – for a range of unique experiences that capture the essence of Italy. From sunset cocktails atop our Wharf location’s stunning Terazza to weekday lunch on the go Downtown, or an afternoon spent in Georgetown pursuing our selection of Italian delicacies to take home and cook a meal in your own kitchen.



FRENCH FRIES

1120 Maine Avenue SW • $$