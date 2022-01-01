Go
Officina

Officina [oh · fee · she · nah], or “workshop,” is an Italian-inspired culinary collective from Chef Nicholas Stefanelli.
Officina seeks to bring the very best of Italian gastronomy to Washington, D.C.
We look forward to welcoming guests to each of our three, distinct locations – District Wharf, Georgetown, and Downtown – for a range of unique experiences that capture the essence of Italy. From sunset cocktails atop our Wharf location’s stunning Terazza to weekday lunch on the go Downtown, or an afternoon spent in Georgetown pursuing our selection of Italian delicacies to take home and cook a meal in your own kitchen.

1120 Maine Avenue SW • $$

Popular Items

Fritto Misto$18.00
Crispy Calamari. Shrimp. Broccoli, Red Onion. Cherry peppers. Oregano. Saffron.
Insalata Mista$15.00
Little Gem. Radicchio. Chicory. Path Valley Beets. Sicilian Pistachio.
Orrechiette$25.00
Hand Rolled Pasta. Fennel Sausage. Broccoli Rabe. Pecorino.
Crostata Al Pistachio$11.00
Sicilian Pistachio. Panna Cotta. Sour Cherry. White Chocolate.
Linguine alla Fruta di Mare$27.00
Squid Ink Linguini. Mussels. Clams. Calamari. Prawn Butter.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1120 Maine Avenue SW

Washington DC

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
