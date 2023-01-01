Blt salad in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve blt salad
The Hall's Pizza Kitchen
1004 North Hudson Avenue, Oklahoma City
|The BLT - Bigger Salad with Smoked Chicken
|$14.00
smoked chicken, slab bacon, bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, bleu cheese, red onion, olive oil crouton, bleu cheese dressing
The Grill
777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City
|BLT Egg Salad Sandwich | FRI (4/21) Special
|$5.25
Housemade egg salad with minced jalapeno and green onion. Served on soft white bread with bacon, lettuce, and tomato.
