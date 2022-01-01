Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Empire Slice Shop

1125 NW 63rd St,, Nichols Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulk Garlic Knots Large$70.00
Large Garlic Knots: 45ct - feeds 30-45 guests. Served with marinara
Garlic Knots$8.00
Garlic butter, parmesan, and marinara.
Bulk Garlic Knots Small$30.00
Garlic Knots Small: 15ct - Feeds 10-15 guests. Served with marinara.
More about Empire Slice Shop
Item pic

 

Empire Slice House

1804 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bulk Garlic Knots Large$70.00
Large Garlic Knots: 45ct - feeds 30-45 guests. Served with marinara
LOADED GARLIC KNOTS$10.00
Garlic butter, parmesan, mozzarella, cheddar, pepperoni, pickled jalapenos, and marinara.
Bulk Garlic Knots Small$30.00
Garlic Knots Small: 15ct - Feeds 10-15 guests. Served with marinara.
More about Empire Slice House
Providence Pizza OKC image

 

Providence Pizza OKC

11 NE 6th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Garlic Knots$8.00
Six freshly baked garlic knots tossed with garlic, olive oil, parsley, romano. Served with a side of red sauce or ranch (please specify)
More about Providence Pizza OKC

