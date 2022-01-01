Garlic knots in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Empire Slice Shop
Empire Slice Shop
1125 NW 63rd St,, Nichols Hills
|Bulk Garlic Knots Large
|$70.00
Large Garlic Knots: 45ct - feeds 30-45 guests. Served with marinara
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
Garlic butter, parmesan, and marinara.
|Bulk Garlic Knots Small
|$30.00
Garlic Knots Small: 15ct - Feeds 10-15 guests. Served with marinara.
More about Empire Slice House
Empire Slice House
1804 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City
|Bulk Garlic Knots Large
|$70.00
Large Garlic Knots: 45ct - feeds 30-45 guests. Served with marinara
|LOADED GARLIC KNOTS
|$10.00
Garlic butter, parmesan, mozzarella, cheddar, pepperoni, pickled jalapenos, and marinara.
|Bulk Garlic Knots Small
|$30.00
Garlic Knots Small: 15ct - Feeds 10-15 guests. Served with marinara.
More about Providence Pizza OKC
Providence Pizza OKC
11 NE 6th Street, Oklahoma City
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
Six freshly baked garlic knots tossed with garlic, olive oil, parsley, romano. Served with a side of red sauce or ranch (please specify)