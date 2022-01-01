Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

The Grill - OKC

777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Salad$8.00
A bed of mixed greens layered with cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, feta, croutons and topped with smoked salmon and a cascade of pineapple pico. Served with Chipotle Ranch dressing.
More about The Grill - OKC
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad [P]$9.21
Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion mixed with Farfalle Pasta & Italian Vinaigrette. Topped with Shredded Salmon & served with Garlic Bread.
Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad$8.25
Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion mixed with Farfalle Pasta & Italian Vinaigrette. Topped with Shredded Salmon & served with Garlic Bread.
More about SWITCH Food Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Chicken Enchiladas

Yogurt Parfaits

Corn Chowder

Caesar Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chicken Fried Rice

Miso Soup

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston