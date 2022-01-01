Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Chicken Sandwich [P]$9.21
Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pepperjack Cheese, served on a Potato Bun
Chicken Fajitas$9.29
Grilled Chicken with Roasted Bell Peppers & Onions served with Pinto Beans & Spanish Rice. Comes with Flour Tortillas.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$8.99
Chicken, Poblanos, Onions & Cheddar Jack Cheese in a Grilled Flour Tortilla. Served with Refried Beans & Chili Seasoned Crispy Potatoes.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Iguana Mexican Grill image

 

Iguana Mexican Grill

9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City

Avg 3.7 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$16.00
More about Iguana Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

The Deli

999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Beef & Chicken Quesadilla$5.00
Choice of a griddled flour or Siete® tortilla with fajita beef and Monterey Jack cheese.
More about The Deli

Map

