Fried rice in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve fried rice

Sushi Neko image

 

Sushi Neko

4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauteed Neko Fried Rice$10.00
Sushi Neko's sweet and savory egg fried rice.
More about Sushi Neko
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken and Fried Rice [P]$9.21
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken served over Fried Rice with an Egg Roll
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Musashi's image

 

Musashi's

4315 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$3.00
More about Musashi's
Chicken Fried Rice image

 

Red Dragon Express

6501 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$8.00
More about Red Dragon Express
Restaurant banner

 

Rice N Buns

14600 N Pennsylvania Ave Suite G, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$8.00
More about Rice N Buns

Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Cheese Fries

Shrimp Tempura

Pies

Quesadillas

Chili

Hummus

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Prime Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston