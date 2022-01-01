Fried rice in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve fried rice
Sushi Neko
4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Sauteed Neko Fried Rice
|$10.00
Sushi Neko's sweet and savory egg fried rice.
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Grilled Teriyaki Chicken and Fried Rice [P]
|$9.21
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken served over Fried Rice with an Egg Roll
Red Dragon Express
6501 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$8.00