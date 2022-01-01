Chile relleno in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chile relleno
El Coyote Bar & Cantina
925 W Britton Road, Oklahoma City
|Roasted Mushroom Chile Relleno
|$15.00
anaheim, crimini mushroom, coyote beans, shredded cheese, pickled onion, cilantro, radish, queso fresco, served with coyote beans & hominy (GF)
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill - Bricktown
100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City
|Chicken Chile Relleno
|$17.00
roasted poblano chile pepper stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese, tempura battered and fried. topped with queso and tomatillo salsa. served with our signature grilled vegetables, latin rice and chips and salsa