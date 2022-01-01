Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

 

El Coyote Bar & Cantina

925 W Britton Road, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Mushroom Chile Relleno$15.00
anaheim, crimini mushroom, coyote beans, shredded cheese, pickled onion, cilantro, radish, queso fresco, served with coyote beans & hominy (GF)
More about El Coyote Bar & Cantina
Item pic

 

Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill - Bricktown

100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chile Relleno$17.00
roasted poblano chile pepper stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese, tempura battered and fried. topped with queso and tomatillo salsa. served with our signature grilled vegetables, latin rice and chips and salsa
More about Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill - Bricktown

