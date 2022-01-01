Chicken enchiladas in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup
|$3.99
|Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup And Cheese Quesadilla
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast braised in Green Chilies, Serranos & Roasted Onions layered in Corn Tortillas and Jack Cheese. Served with Beans & Rice.
|Green Chili Chicken Enchiladas [P]
|$9.21
Grilled Chicken Breast braised in puree of Serranos, Green Chilies & Roasted Onions layered with Corn Tortillas & Jack Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.