Buffalo chicken salad in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY
Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY
4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY, OKC
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.50
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.25
Crispy Spicy Chicken served over Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers & Onion. Served with Ranch Dressing & Garlic Bread. Served out of Pots & Pans.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad [P]
|$9.21
Crispy Spicy Chicken served over Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers & Onion. Served with Ranch Dressing & Garlic Bread. Served out of Pots & Pans.