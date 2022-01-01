Pork belly in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve pork belly
Sushi Neko
4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Twice Cooked Pork Belly
|$12.00
House brasied pork belly grilled to perfection. Drizzled with our tangy hoisin sauce. Nestled with grilled shiitake mushrooms.
Goro Ramen
3000 Paseo, Oklahoma City
|PORK BELLY NIKUMAN
|$9.00
kara-age fried pork belly / plum sauce / pickled cucumbers / negi
Cafe De L'asie Downtown OKC
100 W. Main St Suite 105, Oklahoma City
|Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$7.00
cucumbers, pickled veggies, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro
|Pork Belly Bun
|$4.00
cucumbers, pickled veggies, jalapenos, scallions, & cilantro
|Pork Belly Bowl
|$10.25
cucumbers, pickled veggies, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro, soft-boiled egg