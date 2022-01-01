Cappuccino in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve cappuccino
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
Stitch Cafe
835 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
The best of both worlds. Coffee forward beverage with sweet milk and silky texture.
30th St Market
407 NW 30th St, Oklahoma City
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
espresso & 6 oz steamed milk with foam
Bee Healthy Cafe
20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Cappuccino
|$2.99
HN espresso topped with perfectly steamed, frothy milk .
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Bee Healthy Cafe
722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Cappuccino
|$3.29
HN Blend espresso topped with perfectly steamed, frothy milk .
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Cappuccino
Our House Blend Espresso with Steamed Milk, topped with a Milk Foam Cap.
Bee Healthy Cafe
5501 Main Street, Del City
|CAPPUCCINO
|$2.99
espresso topped with perfectly steamed, frothy milk